Celtics Trade Georges Niang to Jazz for Rookie RJ Luis Jr.

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics have traded forward Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie RJ Luis Jr. The deal marks a rapid move for Niang, who will leave Boston after less than two months.

The 32-year-old Massachusetts native was acquired by the Celtics shortly after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. He joined the team in a three-team trade that involved Kristaps Porzingis going to the Atlanta Hawks and the Hawks sending Terance Mann and the draft rights to Drake Powell to the Brooklyn Nets.

This marks Niang’s fourth team in just over a year. He began the 2024-25 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Hawks before the trade deadline. The Hawks then sent him to Boston, and now he will make his way to Utah.

In return, the Celtics will receive 22-year-old rookie RJ Luis Jr., who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. Luis played the last two seasons at St. John’s, where he had an impressive final season, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range during 35 games and 31.8 minutes of action.

