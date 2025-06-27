Celtics Trade No. 32 Pick to Magic for Multiple Draft Selections

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The Boston Celtics traded their No. 32 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic on Thursday evening. This trade marked an early movement in the second round of the draft, according to league sources.

In exchange for the 32nd pick, the Celtics received the No. 46 and No. 57 picks from the Magic, as well as second-round selections in 2026 and 2027. The 2026 pick is the most favorable between the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Magic. The 2027 pick will be the most favorable between the Celtics and the Magic, as reported by Charania.

The Magic used the No. 32 selection to draft Noah Penda, a 20-year-old forward from France, who last played with Le Mans Sarthe Basket. Penda stands at 6 feet 8 inches and weighs 242 pounds. He is noted for his defensive versatility and ability to contribute in various roles on the court. Although he was originally considered a player who might be stashed in Europe, he is eager to join the Magic for the upcoming season.

Boston Celtics President Brad Stevens is actively restocking the team’s future with additional draft picks. The Celtics have already made significant changes to their roster this offseason, including trades involving Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. With the trade of pick No. 32, the Celtics are left with two second-round selections at 46 and 57, which they could also deal as the night progresses.

The Celtics are in a transitional phase, focusing on building a competitive team while maintaining flexibility with their assets. As the draft continues, there’s potential for more moves as teams jockey for better positions or assets.