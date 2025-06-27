Sports
Celtics Trade No. 32 Pick to Magic for Multiple Draft Selections
BOSTON, Massachusetts – The Boston Celtics traded their No. 32 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic on Thursday evening. This trade marked an early movement in the second round of the draft, according to league sources.
In exchange for the 32nd pick, the Celtics received the No. 46 and No. 57 picks from the Magic, as well as second-round selections in 2026 and 2027. The 2026 pick is the most favorable between the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Magic. The 2027 pick will be the most favorable between the Celtics and the Magic, as reported by Charania.
The Magic used the No. 32 selection to draft Noah Penda, a 20-year-old forward from France, who last played with Le Mans Sarthe Basket. Penda stands at 6 feet 8 inches and weighs 242 pounds. He is noted for his defensive versatility and ability to contribute in various roles on the court. Although he was originally considered a player who might be stashed in Europe, he is eager to join the Magic for the upcoming season.
Boston Celtics President Brad Stevens is actively restocking the team’s future with additional draft picks. The Celtics have already made significant changes to their roster this offseason, including trades involving Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. With the trade of pick No. 32, the Celtics are left with two second-round selections at 46 and 57, which they could also deal as the night progresses.
The Celtics are in a transitional phase, focusing on building a competitive team while maintaining flexibility with their assets. As the draft continues, there’s potential for more moves as teams jockey for better positions or assets.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles
- Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift