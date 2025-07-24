Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons

BOSTON, Mass. — On Thursday, the Boston Celtics announced they have waived guard JD Davison, a move that comes as part of their ongoing roster adjustments.

Davison, 22, spent the first three years of his NBA career on two-way contracts with the Celtics, contributing primarily through their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He was selected by Boston in the second round, 53rd overall, during the 2022 NBA Draft.

During his time with the Celtics, Davison played in only 36 NBA games, averaging 1.9 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. His limited playing time with the main roster contrasted sharply with his performance in the G League, where he excelled last season, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, earning him G League MVP honors.

In June, the Celtics exercised a $2.3 million team option on Davison for the upcoming season, but the contract was non-guaranteed. This recent move brings the Celtics down to 14 players on their 15-man roster.

By waiving Davison now, the Celtics avoid any salary cap penalties and drop back under the luxury tax’s second apron, enhancing their flexibility for future trades or signings. The team now has one open roster spot, although they are under no obligation to fill it immediately.

Sources indicate that Davison will likely pursue opportunities with another NBA team and may compete for a roster spot or sign a two-way contract elsewhere since he can no longer do so with the Celtics. He gained valuable experience over the past three years, including winning a championship ring with Boston in 2024.

As Boston moves forward, they remain focused on building a competitive team while allowing Davison the chance to find a new home in the league.