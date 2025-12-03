Sports
Celtics’ Walsh Shines Despite New Nickname After Win Over Cavaliers
CLEVELAND — Jordan Walsh was enjoying his postgame meal when he was pulled aside for an interview following the Celtics’ thrilling victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday. Teammate Derrick White, who was resting, jokingly dubbed Walsh “the garbage man.” Walsh quickly disagreed, shaking his head.
“No, no, no, that’s not sticking. Stop saying that, D White,” Walsh said.
Though it may not sound flattering, the nickname reflects Walsh’s growing role on a Celtics team that is asserting itself as a contender in the Eastern Conference. Walsh notched his first career double-double, showcasing his relentless hustle on the court, which caught the eyes of head coach Joe Mazzulla.
During a crucial moment in the fourth quarter, with the Celtics leading 92-88 after once having a 21-point advantage, Walsh displayed his tenacity. When Cavaliers’ De'Andre Hunter grabbed a loose ball, Walsh swiftly lunged and snatched it away, then attacked the rim, forcing Donovan Mitchell to foul him. This aggressive play helped the Celtics secure two free throws, extending their lead.
“The play was taking the ball from [Hunter] and getting the foul,” Mazzulla said with a smile. “Tonight, you saw the best version of what he is on both ends of the floor.”
Walsh has become a starter for the Celtics, averaging 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over the past eight games. Mazzulla previously gave Josh Minott a shot in the 3-and-D role but turned to Walsh during a two-game series against Orlando, where he delivered key plays.
As defenses sometimes overlooked him, Walsh began cutting to the basket for easy layups, utilizing the distraction created by star player Jaylen Brown. He is also tasked with defending the opposing team’s top scorer and grabbing critical rebounds.
“Starting eight consecutive games builds that confidence,” Walsh said. “Just having the guys believe in me, encourage me, it helps.”
When asked about the steal from Hunter, Walsh smiled, saying, “Yeah, I stole that. I kind of held on to it for a second, and they didn’t call a jump ball.”
Walsh now aims to master making winning plays. The steal was a perfect example of what Mazzulla desires from him: gaining extra possessions or shifting defenses when he becomes a scoring threat.
“In our chaos, we need someone picking up the pieces, being the glue guy,” Walsh said. “Not the garbage man, though.”
With fellow teammate Payton Pritchard scoring a season-high 42 points, the Celtics show promise as they move deeper into the season. Walsh is ready to seize opportunities and strengthen his impact on the game.
