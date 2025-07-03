Centerville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspect

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — The Centerville Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a theft suspect.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 30, at a Speedway store located on the 900 block of South Main Street. Officers say the suspect was involved in stealing merchandise from the store.

The police released a security camera image of the accused thief on their social media platforms. They hope that someone might recognize him and come forward with information.

Anyone with details regarding the identity of the suspect can contact Officer Elders at (937) 433-7661.