Sports
Central Córdoba Triumphs 3-0 to Reach Copa Sudamericana Round of 16
Montevideo, Uruguay – Central Córdoba delivered a powerful performance on Wednesday, defeating Cerro Largo 3-0 to secure their place in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 for the first time. The win marked a redemption for the team, which previously faced disappointment in the Copa Libertadores.
The match, held at the Campeón del Siglo stadium, started with high intensity. In the 15th minute, Matías Perelló scored the opener with a clever finish at the back post, assisted by Matías Godoy. Central Córdoba capitalized on their momentum, while Cerro Largo struggled to regain control.
Things took a turn for the worse for Cerro Largo when Nicolás Bertocchi received a red card just before halftime. Central Córdoba took command of the match and extended their lead in the second half. In the 58th minute, Perelló turned provider, assisting Leonardo Heredia, who scored the second goal.
With time running down, Central Córdoba sealed their victory with a third goal. Heredia outpaced the Cerro Largo defense and assisted Diego Barrera for the final score. This win earns Central Córdoba a spot in the final 16 of the tournament, after a challenging previous campaign in the Libertadores, where they had a historic win over Flamengo but were eliminated on goal difference.
Next, Central Córdoba will face fellow Argentine club Lanús, the 2013 Copa Sudamericana champions. With Lanús coached by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, this matchup promises excitement as both teams aim to advance further in the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges