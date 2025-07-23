Central Córdoba Triumphs 3-0 to Reach Copa Sudamericana Round of 16

Montevideo, Uruguay – Central Córdoba delivered a powerful performance on Wednesday, defeating Cerro Largo 3-0 to secure their place in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 for the first time. The win marked a redemption for the team, which previously faced disappointment in the Copa Libertadores.

The match, held at the Campeón del Siglo stadium, started with high intensity. In the 15th minute, Matías Perelló scored the opener with a clever finish at the back post, assisted by Matías Godoy. Central Córdoba capitalized on their momentum, while Cerro Largo struggled to regain control.

Things took a turn for the worse for Cerro Largo when Nicolás Bertocchi received a red card just before halftime. Central Córdoba took command of the match and extended their lead in the second half. In the 58th minute, Perelló turned provider, assisting Leonardo Heredia, who scored the second goal.

With time running down, Central Córdoba sealed their victory with a third goal. Heredia outpaced the Cerro Largo defense and assisted Diego Barrera for the final score. This win earns Central Córdoba a spot in the final 16 of the tournament, after a challenging previous campaign in the Libertadores, where they had a historic win over Flamengo but were eliminated on goal difference.

Next, Central Córdoba will face fellow Argentine club Lanús, the 2013 Copa Sudamericana champions. With Lanús coached by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, this matchup promises excitement as both teams aim to advance further in the tournament.