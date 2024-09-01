Central District’s Remarkable Comeback Against Sturt in the Qualifying Final

Central District achieved a memorable victory in the Qualifying Final, overcoming a 30-point deficit to defeat Sturt by 11 points.

The match showcased the resilience and determination of the Bulldogs, who played without their injured star, Harry Grant, the recipient of the Magarey Medal.

After struggling to score in the earlier parts of the match, Central District came alive in the final quarter, scoring the last seven goals and preventing the Double Blues from adding to their score.

Aiden Grace initiated the comeback with his first goal in the 11th minute of the final term, marking a critical turning point for the Bulldogs.

With this win, Central District secured their place in the Second Semi-Final, a significant achievement as it is their first appearance in this round since 2011.

The match victory was particularly significant as it was the Bulldogs’ first win over Sturt in nearly four years, breaking an eight-game losing streak against them.

Grace’s performance was pivotal, contributing not only with goals but also facilitating plays for his teammates, including a crucial assist to Jai Larkins.

As the game progressed, the Bulldogs showcased superior fitness, registering 51 inside 50s to Sturt’s 36, with standout performances from Dyson Sharp, Kade Dittmar, and Rhett Montgomerie.

For Sturt, the result is disappointing, especially considering their recent form and previous 13-game winning streak, prompting reflection on their missed scoring opportunities.

Moving forward, Sturt will prepare to face Glenelg in the First Semi-Final scheduled for next Sunday.