Central State Faces Tuskegee in HBCU Football Showdown This Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas — Central State University will battle Tuskegee University on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a key HBCU football matchup. This game is crucial for both teams as they continue their seasons.

Central State opened its season last week with a challenging 34-24 defeat against Kentucky State University. Quarterback Tison Hill led the Marauders, completing 13 of 22 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown, despite throwing two interceptions. Running back Dai’Vontay Youn had a notable performance, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The Marauders managed to catch 13 passes for 118 yards overall.

Tuskegee, on the other hand, started its season with a close 20-17 victory over Winston-Salem State. The Golden Tigers are eager to secure their second consecutive win against Central State, promising an exciting and competitive game.

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to TheGrio at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. This matchup marks an important event in the early college football season, highlighting the intensity of HBCU sports.

