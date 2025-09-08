Central Florida Faces Strong Storms and Flooding This Week

Orlando, Florida – Central Florida experienced heavy storms on Sunday, bringing localized flooding and strong winds across the region. The bad weather is expected to continue into the workweek, with forecasts predicting an accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of rain.

On Sunday evening, severe weather alerts highlighted areas affected by flooding, particularly in Volusia County. The Port Orange Police Department urged drivers to exercise caution, as many reports of flooding on roadways have come in, leading to disabled vehicles. Flood advisories are currently in effect until 9:30 PM for areas including Daytona Beach, Port Orange, and South Daytona.

The storms were largely fueled by a cold front slowly moving across the state, combined with localized sea breeze collisions that created new thunderstorms. Wind gusts reached up to 40 mph in some areas, causing damage, particularly in Volusia County.

According to updated weather forecasts, more rain is imminent, potentially exceeding five inches in certain local regions. Sunday’s high temperature hit 92 degrees, but the rain is expected to cool temperatures down to the upper 80s by week’s end.

As the storms moved south, reports of flooding continued to accumulate in places like Palm Coast and Ormond Beach. In Orange County, specific areas around Windermere and Pine Hills experienced ongoing showers with occasional lightning strikes.

Official meteorological sources suggest that the weather will remain unsettled throughout the week, with showers expected to return regularly. The rainy conditions could also bring the possibility of fog overnight, complicating travel in the morning hours.

For the latest weather updates and alerts, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local news stations.