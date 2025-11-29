Central Florida Shoppers Brave Cold for Black Friday Deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 187 million people are expected to shop in stores or online from today through Monday, marking a record-breaking holiday shopping season, according to the National Retail Federation. This figure represents an increase of three million from 2024.

On Friday morning, about two dozen people lined up outside the Best Buy on East Colonial Drive, eager to be the first in line. The store is offering substantial discounts, with 4K and 8K TVs marked down by hundreds of dollars. Shoppers can also find significant savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, gaming consoles, and smart home gadgets.

Some shoppers specifically sought out deals on Beats headphones, which they found to be a better price at Best Buy compared to competitors like Target and Walmart. Others were on the hunt for Pokémon cards.

At a nearby Target on East Colonial and Maguire Boulevard, shoppers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to secure a special Black Friday perk. The store is giving away free, limited-edition holiday totes filled with giveaways to the first 100 guests. Ten lucky shoppers at each store will additionally find extra surprises with prizes valued between $99 and $350.

Many shoppers stood in line despite cold temperatures, showing their determination to take advantage of these holiday offers. Most expressed excitement about the free giveaways and exclusive deals.