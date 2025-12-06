Central Florida Weather to Shift from Sunny to Rainy This Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is expected to experience a significant change in weather as various systems move in this weekend. Chief Meteorologist reports that today’s warmer temperatures will transition to cooler, rainy conditions.

This Friday, residents can enjoy a warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s as a weak cold front hovers over Northern Florida. As moisture returns towards the I-4 corridor, patchy fog may develop overnight, particularly north of I-4.

Starting Saturday and continuing through Monday, forecasters anticipate a sloppy weather pattern. A weak front will drop southward into Central Florida while another low pressure system forms along the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday. This will lead to increasing rain chances, with scattered showers likely Saturday evening.

Rain totals are expected to vary by region. Areas north and west of I-4 might see 1 to 3 inches of rain, while locations south of I-4 may receive around 0.25 to 0.5 inches. Despite the potential for localized flooding, the severe weather risk remains minimal.

Rain is expected to intensify on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon and evening, raising the likelihood of thunderstorms across the region. Winds may gust up to 30 mph as the front passes. By Monday, cooler air will move in, bringing high temperatures in the 70s and lows dropping into the 50s.

Looking ahead, early next week should bring drier conditions with high pressure settling over the eastern U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mostly dry and cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.