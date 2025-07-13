News
Central Texas Faces Ongoing Flooding Concerns Amid Heat and Storm Threats
HOUSTON, Texas — Central Texas has experienced severe flash flooding overnight, especially in areas like San Saba, Llano, and Lampasas. This weather event has raised concerns as more downpours are anticipated throughout the day and into the week.
The flooding hit various locations, causing distress and destruction among the residents. According to local forecasts, Central Texas is expected to see scattered thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon hours. The potential for heavy rain is prompting officials and residents to keep a close watch on radar systems.
As warm and humid conditions persisted early on Monday, meteorologists advised that rain chances could range from 50 to 60 percent for the week ahead. While the storms are expected to be sporadic, some regions may experience significant rainfall, leading to potential flash flooding.
Looking ahead, a low-pressure system may form in the eastern Gulf by mid-week, which could bring additional rain to the affected areas. Meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely, though models indicate that the system poses little immediate threat.
Tragically, this flooding follows a devastating incident during the Fourth of July weekend, which resulted in over 80 fatalities, including campers from Houston. The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry have been linked to this catastrophic flooding, reminiscent of flooding experienced in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Authorities were able to issue timely warnings, but the nature of the disaster occurring overnight on a holiday complicated the situation. Many residents in remote areas did not receive alerts due to spotty mobile coverage.
In response to ongoing concerns, local officials are encouraging families to stay informed and take precautions as additional storm systems may affect the region. By midweek, temperatures could approach the mid-90s, creating a humid environment as storms roll through.
The National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation while providing regular updates to residents. Experts remind everyone to prepare for possible weather changes as the tropical season progresses towards its peak. They emphasize the importance of keeping informed through reliable weather resources.
