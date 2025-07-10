Central Texas Flooding: Radio Stations Provide Lifeline During Crisis

San Antonio, Texas — Central Texas experienced catastrophic flooding over the Independence Day weekend, affecting six counties and resulting in significant damage and loss of life. Radio stations in the San Antonio and Austin markets quickly switched to emergency broadcast mode, providing round-the-clock coverage.

Among the stations that stepped up was iHeartMedia’s “News Radio 1200” WOAI. They reported extensively on the flooding impacting Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Williamson, Bexar, and Hays counties. “From the beginning of this crisis, our iHeartMedia teams did what our people do best: they immediately showed up to serve and support the communities in which they live and work,” said Bob Pittman, iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO.

Pittman and iHeartMedia President Rich Bressler issued a joint statement highlighting their commitment to keeping listeners informed. “As people turned to us in the middle of the crisis, looking for clarity, connection, and answers, our teams worked around the clock to keep their listeners informed and safe,” they stated.

The coverage also helped to combat misinformation and chaos. iHeartMedia noted that their stations became crucial lifelines, sharing evacuation routes, boil water alerts, road closures, and shelter locations. They expanded their efforts across Texas and into Louisiana, ensuring residents had access to vital information.

In Houston, Michael Berry from KTRH (740) focused on the storm’s aftermath and the resilient spirit of Texas, according to Marc Sherman, iHeartMedia Division Executive Vice President of Programming. Meanwhile, iHeartMedia is directing donations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which supports local organizations in recovery efforts for affected families.

“We are so proud of our people on the ground,” iHeartMedia stated. “The true power of broadcast radio is our teams’ unwavering commitment to serving their communities, especially during times of unthinkable tragedy and loss.”