Central Valley Celebrates Independence Day with Fireworks and Festivities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Central California is gearing up for a vibrant Fourth of July celebration filled with fireworks and family-friendly events. The festivities start on June 28 and continue through the holiday weekend.

One of the first events is the Furry Freedom Fest, held on June 28 at the Clovis Rodeo Fairgrounds from 4 PM to 10 PM. This pet-friendly celebration will feature live music, food trucks, bounce houses, and a drone light show. Tickets range from $8 to $15, with proceeds benefiting the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center.

On July 2, Shaver Lake will hold its annual fireworks display, a beloved tradition for the past 25 years, thanks to support from local businesses and community members.

For those looking for more fireworks, Selma High School Stadium will host a show on July 3 from 6:30 PM to 9 PM, with gates opening at 6:30 PM. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids aged 5-10. On the same night, Kerman High Stadium will launch its fireworks at dusk after a day of festivities starting at 6 PM.

Families can also enjoy the Island Waterpark‘s two-day event on July 3 and 4, offering exhilarating waterslides and stunning fireworks displays.

The main celebration will take place on July 4, featuring fireworks and entertainment at various venues. Sanger High School invites everyone to enjoy its festivities starting at 5:30 PM, including food trucks and live music. Meanwhile, Woodward Park will kick off celebrations with a 4-mile run in the morning, followed by activities throughout the day.

For a spectacular end to the night, Chukchansi Park will host the Fresno Grizzlies’ Independence Day fireworks extravaganza, promising a memorable display.

As summer culminates in these celebrations, residents are encouraged to partake in the many events planned across the Central Valley, making this Independence Day truly a community affair.