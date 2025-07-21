Business
In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder Announces Move to Tennessee for New Office
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Lynsi Snyder, president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, announced she is relocating from California to Tennessee as the company opens a new eastern territory office.
Snyder revealed her decision during an episode of the ‘Relatable’ podcast, discussing her enthusiasm for the move despite her deep roots in California, where her grandparents founded the cult burger chain. “We’re building an office in Franklin… I’m actually moving out there,” Snyder stated.
She mentioned that raising a family in California is challenging due to high living costs and business regulations. “Doing business is not easy here,” she said, while reassuring fans that most stores will remain in California. This announcement marks a strategic shift for In-N-Out as it explores expansion beyond its West Coast stronghold.
In-N-Out has faced challenges with California officials over legal disputes, including a refusal to comply with vaccination requirements during the pandemic. Snyder reflected on these difficulties, stating, “There were so many pressures and hoops we were having to jump through.” Despite the controversies, In-N-Out’s commitment to California remains clear.
The company plans to consolidate its two locations in Irvine and Baldwin Park, returning operations to where it originally opened in 1948. Snyder emphasized that her late father believed Baldwin Park represented In-N-Out’s roots. “My vision for a long time has been to have these two offices under one roof,” she explained.
As In-N-Out gradually expands eastward, it currently operates sites in Colorado. However, Snyder remains cautious about further national reach, stating, “Florida has begged us and we’re still saying no.” The company will rely on its Texas warehouse to facilitate deliveries across states.
