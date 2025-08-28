Cerundolo Faces Riedi in US Open Round of 64 Matchup

New York, NY – Francisco Cerundolo, currently ranked No. 19, is set to compete against Leandro Riedi, who holds the No. 435 spot, in the Round of 64 at the US Open. The match is scheduled for Thursday, August 28.

Cerundolo enters the match as the favorite with odds of -210, while Riedi is considered the underdog with odds of +160. Betting statistics update at 10:35 AM ET on the day of the match show that Riedi has an implied probability of winning at 67.7% based on the moneyline.

As interest in the matchup grows, sports betting analysts offer insights, encouraging fans to stay informed about the latest betting odds. A note from the USA Today Network states that they may earn a commission if purchases are made through their links, emphasizing responsible gambling practices.

The network advises that while they strive for accuracy, errors may occur and they cannot be held responsible for any financial losses that gamblers may face. It’s recommended that individuals bet only what they can afford to lose.

For those facing gambling-related issues, support is available by contacting the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER or through the various state-specific hotlines provided.