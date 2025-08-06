Cesar Parra Suspended for 15 Years for Horse Welfare Violations

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) has imposed a 15-year suspension on U.S. dressage rider Cesar Parra for violating horse welfare principles. The decision, announced on August 6, 2025, includes a fine of approximately $18,600 and an order to pay about $12,400 in legal costs.

Parra, 62, has been a notable figure in the equestrian sport since 1998. He represented Colombia in various international competitions, including the Pan American Games and the Olympics before switching to compete for the United States from 2008 onwards.

The suspension follows allegations of horse abuse that surfaced in early 2024, leading to a provisional suspension on February 2 of that year. The U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) reported receiving multiple complaints, including video evidence depicting abusive training techniques used by Parra.

The FEI undertook an extensive investigation in coordination with USEF. They reviewed numerous video and photographic materials and gathered witness statements regarding Parra’s conduct towards the horses under his care.

Mikael Rentsch, FEI Legal Director, stated, “This case is deeply unsettling, not only because of the recurring nature of the abuse, but also because of the number of horses affected.”

The FEI initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against Parra on May 22, 2024, focusing on three charges: abuse of horse, conduct bringing the FEI into disrepute, and a breach of the FEI Code of Conduct concerning horse welfare.

USEF has expressed support for the FEI’s decision. CEO Bill Moroney highlighted that prior to these allegations, USEF lacked jurisdiction to take action on welfare issues outside sanctioned events. The federation has since amended its policies to include such matters.

Parra is currently banned from participating in any equestrian activities under both the FEI and USEF, including competition and training of registered athletes. His 15-year sanction will extend until February 1, 2039, with the preliminary suspension counting toward this term.

The FEI plans to release a detailed decision explaining the ruling in the near future. Additionally, any parties involved have the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days of receiving the full decision.