Cesc Fàbregas Returns to Barcelona for Trofeo Joan Gamper

Barcelona, Spain — The FC Barcelona will host the Trofeo Joan Gamper against Como 1907 this Sunday, August 10, marking the return of two prominent figures from their past: Cesc Fàbregas and Sergi Roberto. Fàbregas, now the head coach of Como, and Roberto, a current player, both have rich histories with the Blaugrana.

Cesc Fàbregas played for Barcelona from 2011 to 2014, contributing significantly during his three years at the club. He won four trophies in his first season, including the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey, and accumulated a total of six titles while at Barcelona. Fàbregas will lead his team in this matchup as they face the club where he enjoyed great success.

Sergi Roberto, a product of Barça’s youth academy, debuted for the first team in 2010 and remained with the club until the 2023-24 season. During his thirteen seasons with Barcelona, he celebrated numerous achievements, including seven La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

The game holds particular significance for both players, as they reunite with the club’s faithful supporters. “The emotions are strong and beautiful, it is always exciting to come home,” Fàbregas said ahead of the match. He emphasized the importance of playing against a top-tier team like Barcelona.

Barcelona, fresh from a successful pre-season tour in Asia, will look to capitalize on their home advantage in the Johan Cruyff Stadium instead of the Camp Nou, which is still undergoing renovations.

As for the current squad, head coach Hansi Flick hopes to finalize strategies before the season begins. Key players, including the new signing Marcus Rashford, will be making their first appearances before the fans at this historic trophy match.