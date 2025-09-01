CFL’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Set for Epic Showdowns

REGINA, Saskatchewan — The highly anticipated OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the Canadian Football League kicks off this Sunday with immense excitement. This year, three thrilling rivalries will take center stage, bringing together passionate fans and fierce competition.

The weekend begins with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 31 at 7 p.m. ET. Winnipeg’s star running back Brady Oliveira is coming off a remarkable performance where he accumulated over 200 total yards against the Montreal Alouettes. The Roughriders, known for their strong defense, have only allowed 76.3 rushing yards per game, making their matchup against Oliveira intriguing.

On Monday, September 1, the action continues with two more pivotal games. The Toronto Argonauts travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats at 2:30 p.m. ET, where Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell remains undefeated during Labour Day weekend, boasting a perfect 7-0 record in this tradition.

Later that day, the Edmonton Elks meet the Calgary Stampeders at 6 p.m. ET at McMahon Stadium. Both teams are coming off wire-to-wire victories, and the Elks look to extend their winning streak to four, with quarterback Cody Fajardo leading the charge.

Fans are urged to be part of the excitement, as this festival of football is about more than just the game. Pat Neufeld, an offensive lineman for the Bombers, mentioned the electric atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium, saying, “It’s the best rivalry in the CFL.” Expect the stadium to be filled with 33,000 screaming fans.

This year’s Labour Day Classic marks its 60th anniversary, with special commemorations in Saskatchewan. Residents are encouraged to wear green in support of the Roughriders, and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame is showcasing a new exhibit detailing the rivalry’s history.

As teams prepare to clash, the stakes are high for all three matchups. With playoff positions on the line, every yard and every play will matter. All eyes will be on the players and the intensity of the rivalries as the weekend unfolds.

Stay tuned for updates and results of this thrilling Labour Day Weekend in the CFL.