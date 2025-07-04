CFL Week 5 Preview: Exciting Matchups and Key Storylines Ahead

TORONTO, Canada — The Canadian Football League (CFL) is gearing up for an exciting Week 5, following some thrilling games in June. The upcoming matchups promise to be intense, with teams jostling for position as the season continues.

On Thursday, July 3, the Calgary Stampeders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Stampeders, holding a 2-1 record, have showcased a well-rounded offensive strategy, yet quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has yet to throw a touchdown this season. Fans are eager to see if he can find the end zone against a formidable Blue Bombers defense, which has allowed only three touchdowns this season.

Then on Friday, July 4, the Toronto Argonauts will battle the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup is notable as both teams are coming off their first wins. Argonauts’ rookie defensive back made headlines last week with two touchdowns, contributing significantly to his team’s victory. The Tiger-Cats also had a strong showing, with key players scoring their first CFL touchdowns. This rivalry game promises to be electrifying as both squads aim to build on their momentum.

Saturday, July 5, features the BC Lions taking on the Montreal Alouettes at 7:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback injuries are a concern, particularly for the Lions, as A is likely to miss a second consecutive game. The Lions are currently struggling with a 1-3 record and will need to capitalize on any weaknesses shown by the Alouettes in their last game.

Finally, on Sunday, July 6, the Ottawa REDBLACKS will go head-to-head with the Edmonton Elks at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are desperate for a victory, with the Elks seeking to avoid an 0-4 start to the season. The REDBLACKS have been without their starting quarterback, Dru Brown, as they hope to secure their second win of the season. Regardless of who starts at QB, this matchup is crucial for both squads as they aim to turn their seasons around.

Week 5 is set to be action-packed, with plenty of drama and vital storylines to follow as teams battle for supremacy in the CFL.