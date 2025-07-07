CFL Week 5: Redblacks Face Elks in Crucial Matchup

EDMONTON, Canada – Week 5 of the Canadian Football League (CFL) season kicks off Sunday as the Ottawa Redblacks (1-3) face off against the Edmonton Elks (0-3) in a critical game for both teams.

The Redblacks are coming off a tough 29-16 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, marking Toronto’s first victory of the year. Quarterback Dustin Crum completed 20 of 30 passes for 235 yards and threw one interception. However, he also rushed for a touchdown, ending the game with eight carries for a team-high 60 yards. Wide receiver Geno Lewis contributed with four receptions for 83 yards.

On the other side, the Elks are looking to bounce back after a 36-23 defeat to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Edmonton’s quarterback Tre Ford was 18-for-29 with 252 passing yards and a touchdown, connecting with Kaion Julien-Grant for a score. Julien-Grant finished the game with five catches for 115 yards. The Elks are still in search of their first win of the season.

In addition to the Redblacks and Elks’ matchup, Week 5 has already seen the Calgary Stampeders beat the Blue Bombers 37-16, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats triumph over the Argonauts in a high-scoring 51-38 shootout.

As Week 5 continues, the CFL encourages fans to catch all the action. The game will be streamed live on CBS Sports Network and can be accessed on FuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial.