Chad Baker-Mazara Shines in USC’s Basketball Season with Record Performance

United States, January 4, 2026 — Chad Baker-Mazara, a standout guard for the USC Trojans, is making waves this season with a series of impressive performances. His journey from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to the NCAA spotlight shows how determination and legacy can shape an athlete.

Baker-Mazara, under the guidance of Head Coach Eric Musselman, has evolved into a versatile player known for his scoring and basketball IQ. He has recorded seven games with over 20 points this season, including four consecutive performances, a milestone not achieved by a USC guard since 2013.

His impact on the court is underscored by two games where he scored over 30 points, placing him among the top 10 national scorers. In recognition of his performance, he earned the Maui Invitational MVP title, making him the first player to win back-to-back Maui championships.

Baker-Mazara credits his upbringing for his success. Raised by a former professional basketball player, he learned the value of discipline and the importance of his cultural roots. “My dad taught me to dream with discipline,” Baker-Mazara said, emphasizing his commitment to representing his heritage in his playing style.

The Trojans are currently navigating the season with a 12-1 record, and Baker-Mazara leads the team in scoring with an average of 21 points per game. His ability to adapt and lead has positioned him as one of the top guards in NCAA Division I basketball.

As USC prepares for more challenging games in the Big Ten Conference, Baker-Mazara remains focused on improving his game and supporting his team. “Right now, my focus is the work and growing with my teammates,” he explained, showing a determination to elevate himself and those around him.