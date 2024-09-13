Entertainment
Chad McQueen, Actor and Auto Racing Enthusiast, Passes Away at 63
Chad McQueen, son of the legendary actor Steve McQueen who played “Dutch” in “The Karate Kid” film series, passed away in Palm Springs at the age of 63.
His wife Jeanie and his children Chase and Madison expressed their grief in a statement to Variety, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.”
The statement continues: “He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”
McQueen is best known for his role as “Dutch” in “The Karate Kid” (1984) and its sequel, “The Karate Kid Part II” (1986). His portrayal of one of the Cobra Kai members was iconic in ’80s pop culture.
In addition to acting, Chad McQueen had a successful career in auto racing, following in his father’s footsteps. He competed in various professional events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring and established McQueen Racing, a company developing high-performance cars and motorcycles.
McQueen was born in Los Angeles on December 28, 1960, and was raised in Malibu. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie, and his children, Chase, Madison, and Steven, a professional actor best known for his role in “The Vampire Diaries.”
