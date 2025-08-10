Entertainment
Chad Michael Murray Reprises Iconic Role in Freakier Friday Sequel
LOS ANGELES, CA — Chad Michael Murray returns to the big screen in the sequel to the classic 2003 film Freaky Friday, reuniting with co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
In the new film, titled Freakier Friday, Murray reprises his role as Jake, the charming high school heartthrob. The story unfolds over two decades later, featuring Jake navigating life as a record store owner while still holding a fascination for Tess, played by Curtis.
The plot centers around Anna’s daughter, Harper, and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily, who swap bodies with their mothers, Anna and Tess, respectively. They devise a plan to break up their parents, believing that rekindling a romance between Anna and Jake will help.
Much to their surprise, Jake and Anna are still in contact, revealing that he runs a record store and she works as a music manager. However, when Harper-as-Anna tries to flirt with him, he is confused, even mistaking her behavior as a medical emergency.
During the film, Jake expresses how he still has strong feelings for Tess, leading to comedic yet awkward moments. Murray delivers a performance that taps into the character’s enduring affection for Tess, adding humor as he navigates his complicated emotions.
As Jake, Murray’s character is portrayed with a mix of humor and nostalgia, reflecting on the past while still carrying the torch for Tess. The film hints at his ongoing interest in her, leading to laughs and a narrative filled with buried feelings.
Freakier Friday premieres in theaters on August 8, 2025. Murray spoke excitedly about reuniting with Lohan and Curtis, emphasizing the fun atmosphere of working with them again. He noted how the physical comedy in the sequel is enhanced by the actors’ experience and comfort with their roles.
The sequel promises to blend nostalgia with fresh storylines, appealing to both fans of the original film and a new generation of viewers.
