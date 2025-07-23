Chad Michael Murray Surprises with Family at Freakier Friday Premiere

Los Angeles, CA — Chad Michael Murray made a rare appearance with his wife, Sarah Roemer, and their two eldest children at the premiere of Freakier Friday on July 22. The family attended the event at El Capitan Theatre, marking a special moment for them.

Murray, 43, donned a light pink jacket and black trousers, matching his 9-year-old son, who wore a baby blue suit. Roemer, 40, looked stunning in a mint green gown, complemented by their daughter’s flower-embroidered dress in a similar hue.

This family outing is unusual, as the couple typically keeps their children’s identities private, opting for a low-key lifestyle. Chad has expressed the importance of maintaining their family’s privacy, stating, “We have our own life, we have our dogs, we have our lifestyle that we truly enjoy.”

Despite their preference for seclusion, Chad revealed that their daughter has watched his iconic film, A Cinderella Story. He recounted coming home to find his wife and daughter watching the movie: “Right away I knew, she loved it.”

The family also actively participates in homeschooling their children, emphasizing their commitment to a private life. Murray noted, “I’m really good at staying under the radar these days.”

Freakier Friday, which premieres in theaters on August 8, sees Chad return to his role alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. In the sequel, the characters swap bodies once again, this time with Anna’s daughter and her soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Murray reflected on his experience returning to the film, sharing that it felt like a “high school reunion” despite the time passed since the original. He expressed excitement about the film and the challenges of keeping track of multiple characters swapping identities.

As anticipation builds for the sequel, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds with familiar characters returning to the big screen.