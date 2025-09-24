Chad Mizelle, DOJ Chief of Staff, Announces Departure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chad Mizelle, the chief of staff at the Department of Justice, is set to leave his position in the coming weeks. Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy confirmed Mizelle’s departure in statements to CNN on Tuesday.

Bondi expressed gratitude for Mizelle’s contributions, noting that he served the department “with professionalism, sound judgment, and dedication.” She highlighted his role in coordinating the department’s operations, aligning resources, and ensuring efficient efforts.

Mizelle’s exit comes amid increasing pressure on Bondi, particularly regarding President Donald Trump‘s scrutiny of the department. Over the weekend, Trump reportedly reviewed criticisms alleging inaction on important issues that were echoed by various sources.

While some sources linked Mizelle’s decision to the ongoing controversies within the Justice Department, including the handling of Epstein-related evidence, it was clarified that his departure was primarily motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family in Florida.

Mizelle previously held vital roles in the Trump administration, including acting associate attorney general. He relocated to Washington for his current role, leaving his wife and children in Florida.

In recent discussions among staff, frustrations were expressed about Mizelle’s handling of controversies, such as the Epstein files, suggesting he did not sufficiently shield Bondi from adverse effects. However, no claims have reached Trump, indicating possible internal strife.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended Mizelle, stating that he played a key role in achieving significant legal victories and advancing Trump’s agenda. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche praised Mizelle for his contributions, acknowledging the impact he had on the department’s mission.

Mizelle’s tenure was notable for involvement in high-profile legal cases, including those relating to executive orders defended during his time in office. His departure follows the earlier appointment of Emil Bove as an appellate judge, highlighting recent turnover within senior DOJ positions.

As Mizelle transitions back to Florida, speculation surrounds his next career steps, though he has not announced future plans.