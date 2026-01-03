Chad Morris Returns to Clemson as New Offensive Coordinator

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chad Morris is returning to Clemson as the new offensive coordinator, according to a report on Saturday. Morris, who previously held the position from 2011 to 2014, replaces the fired Garrett Riley.

Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the decision as the Tigers look to revitalize their offensive strategy following a disappointing season that ended with a 7-6 record. Morris takes on the dual role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

During his first tenure, Morris led some of the most successful offenses in Clemson history, culminating in 41 wins and two ACC championships. He was instrumental in the development of notable players like Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson, contributing to Clemson’s offensive explosion that set 127 records in just four years.

Since leaving Clemson, Morris has had a mixed career. He served as head coach at SMU and Arkansas but struggled to maintain success, finishing his stint with a record of 18-40. He did not coach in 2025, taking time off to support his son, Chandler, who played quarterback at Virginia.

Morris’s return is met with both enthusiasm and skepticism among fans. His familiarity with Swinney and the program could ease his transition back into the role, but questions linger about his time away from calling plays. His most recent position was as a wide receivers coach at Texas State in 2024, and he has not been in charge of an offense since 2020.

The Tigers’ offensive struggles under Riley highlighted issues that Morris will need to resolve quickly. In 2025, Clemson ranked 71st nationally in scoring offense, raising concerns over their personnel decisions moving forward. Determining the right quarterback to lead the team will be essential.

There is speculation about whether Chandler Morris might consider transferring to Clemson if he applies for a seventh year of eligibility. As the Tigers aim to return to their powerhouse status, Morris’s ability to adapt his coaching style will be critical.

As the season approaches, the hiring of Chad Morris could mark a turning point for Clemson football, with fans hopeful for a resurgence of offensive glory.