Chad Wingard Announces Retirement from AFL

16 hours ago

Chad Wingard Retirement Announcement

Chad Wingard, a two-time All-Australian, has officially announced his retirement from professional Australian Football League (AFL) following a career that spanned 13 seasons and encompassed 218 games across two clubs.

The 30-year-old athlete made the announcement via social media, expressing his gratitude to both Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, the teams he represented during his career, along with their respective supporters.

Wingard began his journey in the AFL with Port Adelaide in 2012, where he played for seven seasons and made a substantial impact by participating in 147 games. He won All-Australian honors in 2013 and 2015, and also received the club’s best-and-fairest award in 2013.

In 2018, Wingard transitioned to Hawthorn, but his time with the club was marred by injuries, limiting him to 71 games over five seasons. He could not feature in a senior match during the current season due to an Achilles injury sustained the previous year.

Rob McCartney, the football boss at Hawthorn, acknowledged Wingard’s significant contributions on and off the field, highlighting his role as a leader and a profound influence on First Nations players and staff.

Wingard’s career accolades include not only his double All-Australian selections but also being the leading goal kicker for Port Adelaide in both 2015 and 2016, as well as winning the AFL’s Mark of the Year in 2014. He leaves behind a legacy as a respected figure within the AFL community.

