Chagas Disease Declared Endemic in Eight U.S. States, Experts Warn

AUSTIN, Texas — Health officials have announced that Chagas disease is now classified as endemic in eight U.S. states, primarily affecting the southern regions. The announcement follows a study published in the CDC journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, which underscores the significance of recognizing the disease’s presence in the United States.

Dr. Norman Beatty, an assistant professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine and lead author of the study, reported that Chagas disease has been confirmed in states including California, Texas, and Louisiana. This parasitic disease is primarily spread by triatomine bugs, commonly known as kissing bugs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines an endemic disease as one that has a constant presence within a specific geographic area. The study’s authors stated, “Acknowledging the endemicity of Chagas disease in the United States is crucial for achieving global health goals.” They noted that more than 300,000 Americans are estimated to be living with Chagas disease.

“Chagas can lead to fever, fatigue, body aches, and in chronic stages, serious heart and digestive issues,” Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical analyst, reported. He emphasized the importance of understanding that the kissing bug’s presence in homes poses risks for infection.

The transmission of Chagas can occur if infected feces from the kissing bug enter the body through the skin or mucous membranes, according to the CDC. Symptoms may vary widely, with some individuals remaining asymptomatic for many years.

Dr. Beatty explained that while screening and treatment options like Benznidazole and Lampit are available, many healthcare providers remain unaware of the potential for Chagas disease transmission in their communities. “What really matters is whether the kissing bug has been found invading homes in a particular region,” he stated.

Predominantly rural areas where kissing bugs thrive, such as parts of Arizona and Florida, are at the greatest risk for new cases. Experts are advocating for improved public awareness and research funding to combat this “neglected tropical disease.”

“It is essential that we start educating our future clinicians about Chagas disease and ways to test, treat, and manage those infected,” Dr. Beatty added.