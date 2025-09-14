Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Set for Early U.S. Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA – Fans of the popular anime series, Chainsaw Man, have exciting news as the film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, will now premiere in U.S. theaters on October 24, 2025, five days earlier than the previously scheduled date of October 29. The announcement comes from Sony Pictures Entertainment, who also released a new English dubbed trailer to coincide with the updated schedule.

The movie is a continuation of Chainsaw Man’s story, set right after the conclusion of the first season. It follows Denji, the main character, as he navigates his feelings for Reze, a mysterious barista with secrets, while also dealing with the challenges posed by a new enemy. Audiences will witness Denji grappling with love and loyalty in the midst of a dangerous battle involving the Bomb Devil, as showcased in the newly released trailer.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is produced by MAPPA, the studio behind the acclaimed anime series. The film is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has previously worked on various episodes of the show. Together with key staff members, including screenwriter Hiroshi Seko and character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama, they aim to bring the same captivating quality to the big screen as seen in the anime.

The film is expected to be screened exclusively in theaters and on IMAX screens in the U.S. Following its release in North America, the movie debuted in Japan on September 19, 2025, and is part of an international rollout starting September 24.

In addition to the new trailer, Crunchyroll has provided a recap video to help refresh viewers’ memories of the TV anime series, which originally aired in 2022. This recap is designed for those who want to revisit the highlights and key moments before diving into the film.

The anticipation for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc continues to rise, promising an engaging blend of action, romance, and stunning animation as it arrives in theaters next month.