Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Releases Early In U.S. Theaters

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated film, “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc,” will hit theaters in the United States ahead of schedule on October 24, 2025, a week earlier than the initially planned October 29 date.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll announced the earlier premiere alongside a new English dubbed trailer and a recap video of the TV anime. The movie follows Denji, the protagonist, as he navigates a dangerous world filled with devils and hunters, and now faces new challenges as he grows close to Reze, a charming barista with secrets.

The film continues the storyline from the “Chainsaw Man” TV series, which originally aired in Japan in October 2022. It has gained significant popularity and is being eagerly awaited by fans across the globe. “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” premiered in Japan on September 19, 2025, and began its international rollout on September 24.

According to the trailer, Denji is torn between his feelings for Reze and his commitment to another character, Makima. The film promises an engaging blend of thrilling animation and intense action, showcasing Denji battling a formidable foe known as the Bomb Devil.

Veteran filmmaker Tatsuya Yoshihara directs the film, having worked on previous episodes of the TV anime, while the returning staff includes screenwriter Hiroshi Seko and character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama. As the buzz grows surrounding its release, fans are encouraged to celebrate this momentous event in anime cinema.

In addition to the theatrical release, screenings will also be available in IMAX theaters, enhancing the viewing experience for audiences.