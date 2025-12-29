Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Shines At Christmas Box Office

NEW YORK — Timothée Chalamet‘s film ‘Marty Supreme‘ shone at the box office this Christmas, marking the third consecutive holiday season he has dominated ticket sales. Released on December 25, 2025, the film is a unique take on the sports comedy genre and follows the story of aspiring table tennis champion Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet.

‘Marty Supreme’ opened with a strong four-day total of $27.1 million, surpassing many industry expectations. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, features an impressive cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, the Creator. Critics have responded favorably, granting it a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film’s successful launch follows A24’s record-breaking per-location average for its limited release, a sign of the film’s appeal. With a budget estimated between $60 million and $70 million, this is A24’s most expensive production to date, making its strong performance particularly significant.

Chalamet’s promotional efforts have been notable, including a viral campaign that featured a bright orange blimp to attract attention. His presence atop the Sphere in Las Vegas further highlighted the marketing push, demonstrating his star power in the industry.

Competing films during the holiday season included James Cameron‘s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ which dominated the box office with an impressive $88 million over the same period. Despite this, ‘Marty Supreme’ managed to outperform expectations, outpacing the comedy ‘Anaconda,’ which opened to a disappointing $23.7 million.

‘Hollywood is ending the year with its best Christmas Day box office since before the COVID-19 pandemic,’ noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. The box office performance appears to signal a hopeful rebound for theaters heading into 2026.

‘Marty Supreme’ has confirmed Chalamet’s status as a leading box office draw, with analysts noting his ability to attract audiences across various genres. As the holiday movie season continues, film industry experts are optimistic for Chalamet’s next release, ‘Dune: Part III,’ slated for December 2026.