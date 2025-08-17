Challenges Ahead for Florida State Football in 2025 Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State football is gearing up for a challenging 2025 season after finishing with a disappointing 2-10 record last year. Head coach Mike Norvell has made significant changes to the roster and coaching staff, aiming to revitalize the offensive lineup that averaged a mere 15.2 points per game in 2024.

To boost their offense, the Seminoles have added notable players and hired Gus Malzahn as their new offensive coordinator. Malzahn is recognized for his innovative strategies and previously faced the Alabama Crimson Tide, holding a 3-5 record against them. The Seminoles are set to open their season against Alabama in an anticipated matchup.

One key player the fan base is excited about is freshman running back Ousmane Kromah. After catching attention for his standout performances during scrimmages, Kromah has drawn comparisons to former Seminole Cam Akers, who had a prolific 2017 season. While it may be premature to expect similar results, fans are hopeful that Kromah will play a significant role early in the season.

In addition to Kromah, Florida State has secured the commitment of former UCF tight end Randy Pittman Jr., who brings experience in Malzahn’s offensive system. Pittman had 32 receptions for 416 yards last season and is expected to add depth and versatility to the tight end position for the Seminoles.

Despite a promising recruiting class, including standout prospects like Kevin Wynn and Jayvan Boggs, the team experienced a setback when three-star defensive end James “Tank” Carrington de-committed. However, the Seminoles remain strong in the 2026 recruiting cycle, ranked 15th according to the 247Sports Composite.

Florida State is counting on a group of wide receivers to step up this season, especially with former player Destyn Hill transferring to LSU after struggling with injuries. The team will lean heavily on Duce Robinson and freshman Jayvan Boggs to provide offensive support.

In a recent announcement, five-star recruit Chauncey Kennon was recognized for his standout play and is expected to contribute in multiple positions at Booker High School this season. The upcoming game against Alabama on August 30 is shaping up to be a significant event for both the team and prospective recruits, with multiple athletes slated to visit.

Amidst all the excitement and changes, coach Norvell remains focused on team performance, stating in recent press conferences, ‘We are excited about the future and optimistic about the talent we have brought in.’ The Seminoles hope to establish a strong foundation in this upcoming season.