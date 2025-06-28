CHALLENGING NYT Connections Puzzle Reveals Tough Categories

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times released its latest Connections puzzle on Saturday, June 28, featuring a notoriously tough purple group that stumped many players.

In this popular word game, players are tasked with organizing 16 words into four groups of four that share a common theme. Each game’s difficulty is stratified by color, with purple being the most challenging.

“Today’s puzzle had one of the hardest purple groups I have seen in a while, so buckle up,” a contributor said. Players must identify links between words, often requiring creative thinking and lateral connections.

The game allows for only a limited number of attempts, presenting an added challenge. Players who make four mistakes will lose. Each correct group is represented by a lit row, indicating successful connections.

For this round, players faced tricky categories. For example, one group included Alexander Graham Bell, Rudolf Diesel, Isaac Singer, and James Watt. Each of these individuals is known for significant inventions, which often complicate players’ reasoning.

Many players shared their thoughts on social media, with one user noting, “I managed to get the purple group before running out of guesses.” This reflects the mixed feelings regarding the difficulty level.

Players can revisit previous puzzles with a New York Times Games subscription, allowing them to further explore the tricky world of Connections.

As the game evolves, so does its popularity, attracting a growing audience keen on testing their word association skills.