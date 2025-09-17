Sports
Champions League Announces New League Phase Format Changes
NYON, Switzerland — The UEFA Champions League is set to debut its new League Phase format, changing the way teams qualify and compete in Europe’s premier club competition. Beginning with the 2025 season, the tournament will feature 36 teams competing in a single league format rather than the traditional group stage.
This significant change marks the first alteration in over two decades for the tournament. Previously, 32 teams were drawn into eight groups, with the top two advancing to the knockout stage. Under the new structure, all qualified clubs will play eight matches, four at home and four away, against different opponents.
In January, teams ranked 25th to 36th will be eliminated from the competition. The teams finishing in positions 9 to 24 will enter knockout phase playoffs to vie for a spot in the round of 16, which kicks off in March. The top eight teams from the League Phase will automatically qualify for the round of 16.
Another notable alteration involves country protection rules. Unlike previous seasons where teams from the same country could not face each other until the quarterfinals, the new format allows for matchups like Liverpool versus Chelsea as early as the knockout stage.
Real Madrid‘s Dani Carvajal, who has won six Champions League titles, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, emphasizing the importance of high-level competition. “Winning the Champions League is the ultimate achievement, and everyone wants to be in the mix,” he said.
French team Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona are among the clubs expected to contend heavily under the new format. Analysts predict that the changes will produce intense rivalries and dramatic clashes as teams vie for crucial early points within the League Phase.
The revised format not only promises to introduce thrilling matchups but also provides clubs an expanded timeline across 10 midweeks, utilizing eight matchdays for the Champions League and leaving room for the Europa League and Conference League to hold their own weeks.
As clubs adapt to this fresh approach, fans eagerly await the first matches on September 16, which will set the stage for a dynamic season of football.
