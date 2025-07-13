Champions League: Argentine Football Prepares for Exciting Tournament

Buenos Aires, Argentina — The Liga Profesional de Fútbol, often called the Champions League of the World, is gearing up for an exciting second half of the season. This anticipation follows the return of two prominent players, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes, who have inspired hope for a more competitive tournament.

The Argentine league has faced criticism for its quality and competitiveness, highlighted by the recent underwhelming performance of River Plate and Boca Juniors in the FIFA Club World Cup. In contrast, Brazilian teams have dominated the Copa Libertadores, winning the last six titles. However, the return of Di María and Paredes from European clubs is seen as a game-changer.

“Boca made me feel what to expect in the Club World Cup. I’ve started to see what Argentine football is about. It’s tougher, with more physical play, but I am ready to deliver,” Di María said during his presentation at Rosario Central.

The arrival of these top players may raise the standards of local competitions. Players from the 2022 World Cup squad, including Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, and Marcos Acuña, will also join them this season.

In the upcoming Torneo Clausura, 20 players will participate who have played in the World Cup. This includes notable names like Sergio Romero and Edinson Cavani. Overall, 79 footballers in the league have represented their national teams in international matches.

Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, president of the Liga Profesional, defended the league’s competitiveness, pointing to Central Córdoba‘s recent victory over Flamengo as proof. “We are training a large pool of talents across 30 teams. Our tournaments are attractive to fans,” Tapia insisted.

The season kicks off this Friday with the transfer window still open, heightening the excitement. The format consists of two zones of 15 teams, with each team playing against their group rivals, one cross-zone classic, and one randomly drawn interzonal match. The top eight from each zone will advance to the knockout stage.

This season could see a shift in dynamics, with the hope that the allure of World Cup champions will attract more international talent to Argentine clubs. The first matches of the Torneo Clausura, including Aldosivi facing Central Córdoba, will set the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating half of the year.