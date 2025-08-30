Champions League Draw Reveals Exciting Matchups for 2025-26 Season

MONACO, Monaco — The draw for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League was held Thursday, revealing exciting matchups for Europe’s best teams. With 36 clubs participating, the format features a league phase to determine which teams advance to the knockout stages.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will kick off their campaign against several tough opponents, including Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. The matches are set to generate a lot of interest as PSG looks to repeat their success from last season, where they defeated Inter in the final.

Real Madrid, who had a disappointing exit in the last tournament, are now under new management with Xabi Alonso. The club will face memorable opponents such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Madrid’s captain, Dani Carvajal, anxiously anticipates their first match, stating, “It’s crucial for us to start strong and reclaim what is rightfully ours.”

Arsenal, who impressed many by reaching the semi-finals last year, are also looking to make a deeper run this season. Mikel Arteta’s squad will play against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid at home, while traveling to face Inter and Athletic Club.

Newly returned to the Champions League, Newcastle United will experience a thrilling lineup. They face former champions Barcelona at home and make a quick trip to Paris to play with PSG. Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s head coach, remarked, “We know it’s going to be a tough fight, but we believe we can compete.”

Moreover, Chelsea will see familiar faces, as they draw Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt, teams they once conquered in the knockout phases in past tournaments. Their fans are eager for a reunion, with historic memories fueling excitement for the upcoming season.

The league phase will commence on September 16-17, with each team playing eight matches. The top eight will move directly to the round of 16, while the remaining teams will enter playoffs or face elimination.

As the anticipation builds, football fans eagerly await the first matchdays. Teams that perform well can expect significant rewards, with a total of $2.6 billion in payouts across the tournament. Each match will not only showcase top-tier football but also the chance for clubs to secure their place in history.