Champions League Draw: Teams Face New Format Toughness

Monaco, Monaco — The UEFA Champions League league phase draw was held on Thursday, August 28, 2025, revealing matchups for 36 teams from across Europe. These teams learned the eight opponents they will face in a new format aimed at increasing excitement throughout the tournament.

UEFA has shifted away from the traditional group stage beginning this season, moving to a league format where teams will play eight games instead of the previous four. Points are awarded using the same system as before: three points for a win, one point for a draw, and none for a loss. The top 24 teams in the league standings will advance, with the top eight receiving a bye to the round of 16.

Fans eagerly watched as names were drawn from four pots to determine pairings, leading to a mix of celebrations and complaints about perceived difficult draws. Statistical analysts calculated which teams received the easiest and hardest schedules based on power rankings.

One highlight includes Bayern Munich, which faces some of the most challenging opponents in Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal. Meanwhile, clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur received comparatively easier draws, with Arsenal deemed to have the third-easiest fixtures overall.

Fans were particularly interested in how PSG would fare. The reigning champions face a tough lineup that includes Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Atalanta. While their schedule seems daunting, many remember last season when PSG overcame a similarly tough draw to win the tournament.

The official schedule details are set to be released this weekend, with matches slated to begin on September 16 and conclude in January. This season promises to deliver thrilling encounters as clubs vie for European glory in the revamped format.