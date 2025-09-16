Sports
Champions League Kicks Off with New Format and Exciting Matches
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Europe’s premier club soccer tournament is set to begin again as the Champions League kicks off its new season this week. The first round of matches will be played over three days, starting Tuesday.
Last season’s final saw Paris Saint-Germain secure a historic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, marking a new chapter in the competition. PSG had to navigate a challenging campaign, almost facing elimination in the early stages, illustrating the kind of drama UEFA hoped to create with the league phase format introduced last season.
This revamped format replaces the traditional group stage with a 36-team league phase, allowing teams to play one match against eight different opponents. This change aims to add intensity and unpredictability to the tournament. Teams like Real Madrid will square off against tough opponents such as Liverpool and Manchester City in this opening phase.
The league phase offers lower-ranked teams a greater chance of advancing. They will play against higher-ranked teams in a more balanced manner, increasing the competition’s stakes.
Last season, teams like Brest and Brugge managed to reach the playoffs, while others struggled. This season, the pressure is on clubs such as Liverpool, who have invested heavily to improve their squad.
On Wednesday, Chelsea will make their return to the Champions League, facing Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, a venue of significant memories for the London club. With a challenging start to their domestic season, Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca faces a tough task against a Bayern side that has started the season strongly.
Kickoff for the match is at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET), and fans can catch the action on various broadcasting platforms, including TNT Sports in the U.K. and Paramount+ in the U.S.
As the tournament begins, teams look to make early statements in their pursuit of the prestigious trophy. PSG’s challenge will be to defend their title and fend off clubs eager to dethrone them.
Recent Posts
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’