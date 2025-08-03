CHAN 2024 Kicks Off Amid New Host Nations: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya – The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) officially starts on Saturday, August 2, 2025, and will run until August 30, 2025. This continental football tournament is co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda and features 19 teams, the largest number in CHAN history.

Originally set for February 2025, the tournament was delayed due to inadequate infrastructure, including stadiums, training facilities, and hospitals within the host countries. The opening match will take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, while the final is scheduled for the Moi International Sports Center in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 8th edition of the event will see teams divided into four groups – three groups will consist of five teams, and one will have four teams. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, aiming for a place in the final.

The tournament’s history includes two-time winners the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Morocco. The DRC lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2016, while Morocco celebrated consecutive victories in 2018 and 2020. Other past winners include Tunisia, Libya, and reigning champions Senegal, who have each won once.

As fixtures and results unfold, fans can catch all the action broadcast live on various channels. The excitement is set to grow as matches commence across the three participating nations, with fans eagerly anticipating an intense display of regional football talent.