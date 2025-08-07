CHAN 2024 Kicks Off in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda with Record Teams

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) began on August 2, 2025, after an eight-month delay. Co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, the tournament will run until August 30, featuring 19 domestic league players from across the continent.

The tournament was initially scheduled for February 2025 but was postponed due to infrastructural issues in the host countries. This year’s competition, the eighth edition of CHAN, is historic as it features the largest number of teams in the tournament’s history.

The opening match took place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania, with Kenya achieving a 1-0 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This victory placed Kenya at the top of Group A with three points. Upcoming matches involve DR Congo facing Zambia and Angola taking on Kenya.

In Group B, the host team Tanzania also secured a win, defeating Burkina Faso 2-0. Madagascar will play Mauritania on August 3, while the following matches will continue through mid-August as teams vie for a place in the knockout stage.

Group C, staged in Uganda, commenced on August 4, while Group D matches are set to start on August 5. The knockout rounds will begin with the quarter-finals on August 22 and 23, eventually leading to the finals on August 30 in Nairobi, Kenya.

With over 50,000 fans expected in attendance, security measures are in place to ensure safety. Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo emphasized the priority of security for the event, stating, “Security and smooth operation of CHAN 2024 are a top priority.”

Fans can watch the live action on SuperSport and beIN Sports with comprehensive coverage planned throughout the tournament. CHAN 2024 promises an exciting showcase of African football talent and unity.