Chance the Rapper Announces Release Date for Star Line Album

CHICAGO, IL — Chance the Rapper officially announced the release date for his highly anticipated album, Star Line, set to drop on August 15, 2025. This new project marks a significant milestone for the Grammy-winning artist, showcasing his artistic journey over the past six years.

Created in collaboration with longtime producer DexLvL, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds. It includes lyrical themes centered on identity, resilience, and legacy, reflecting Chance’s extensive travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and various global art fairs.

<p“Thank you to my fans so much for following me and supporting me through this whole journey,” Chance shared in a statement. He expressed enthusiasm about the album's impact on his life, saying, “These last six years have been crazy and amazing… I look forward to sharing and communing with y’all.”

The album’s cover art was designed by Brandon Breaux, who has worked with Chance on several past projects, including 10 Day and Coloring Book. With Star Line, the duo continues their creative partnership, characterized by vibrant visual storytelling that celebrates Black culture.

The lead single from the album, “Tree,” which features Lil Wayne and Smino, has already been released. The music video for the song, which was self-directed by Chance, highlights a Black women-owned dispensary. The video aims to challenge the stigma around cannabis while celebrating ownership and community-building.

Pre-orders for Star Line, including interactive merchandise from the Star Line Shipping Co. collection, are available on Chancestuff.com. Each item will feature a built-in NFC chip that unlocks exclusive content related to the album.

Star Line promises to be a pivotal release for Chance the Rapper, encapsulating his evolution and commitment to authenticity in his music.