Chance the Rapper Surprises Fans with Thrilling Lollapalooza Set

DOWNTOWN, Chicago — Lollapalooza continued to impress attendees with perfect weather and unforgettable performances on Saturday, the third day of the festival.

Chance the Rapper surprised fans with a 15-minute set on the Perry’s stage during the afternoon, kicking off his performance with ‘No Problem’ from his acclaimed album ‘Coloring Book.’ He also treated the crowd to favorites such as ‘All Night,’ ‘Cocoa Butter Kisses,’ and ‘The Highs & The Lows,’ alongside new songs from his upcoming album, ‘Star Line,’ which is set to release on August 15.

Another standout performance came from Grammy-winner Doechii, who captivated the audience with her evening set on the T-Mobile stage. With her dancers, she transformed the stage into a hip-hop classroom, showcasing singles like ‘Anxiety’ and hits from her Grammy-winning mixtape ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal.’ The crowd erupted with excitement as she performed fan favorites like ‘Boiled Peanuts’ and ‘Nissan Altima.’ Doechii even brought out special guest JT of City Girls for a duet of ‘Alter Ego’ and hinted at her first headlining tour.

Earlier across Grant Park, the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first teen ensemble to perform on Lollapalooza’s main stage. Conducted by Music Director Allen Tinkham, the orchestra played a mix of classical pieces and contemporary hits, thrilling a diverse audience ranging from family members to enthusiastic teenagers. The performance evoked strong emotions, especially for parents like Ujjaini and Ashish Shah, whose son Arjun played the violin. ‘It was amazing, I was literally in tears,’ Ujjaini said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity for young musicians.

Closing the night was the K-pop girl group TWICE, marking their place in Lollapalooza history as the first of their kind to headline at the festival. Dressed in stylish outfits and accompanied by dazzling fireworks, they performed 20 songs, including ‘The Feels’ and ‘What is Love?.’

In the afternoon, English actress Naomi Scott made her U.S. performance debut at Lollapalooza, drawing a notable crowd, including superfan Christina Signorile, who traveled from New Jersey just for the chance to see her. ‘I’ve been a fan since ‘Lemonade Mouth,’ Signorile expressed enthusiastically. ‘That was incredible,’ she added after meeting Scott post-performance.

Lollapalooza will conclude on Sunday night in Grant Park, promising more extraordinary performances for attendees.