Chandler Morris Leads UVA into 2025 Football Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia (0-0) kicks off its 136th football season Saturday against Coastal Carolina University (0-0) at 6 p.m. at Scott Stadium. This season opener, part of the annual Paint the Town Orange celebration, will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

UVA’s roster features many new faces, including quarterback Chandler Morris, a graduate student who transferred from the University of North Texas. Last season, Morris ranked among the top quarterbacks, throwing for 31 touchdowns, which puts him among the elite in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Morris has a unique connection to head coach Tony Elliott; his father, Chad, coached alongside Elliott at Clemson from 2011 to 2014. “Being around good people was something very important to me,” Morris said. “I knew coach Elliott is a great person.”

Now, with over 6,000 career passing yards, Morris aims to establish his leadership on the field, keen to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. “I mean, I’m trying to go out there and compete every day,” he explained, indicating his focus on performance.

UVA also added 54 new players, with recent transfers from notable schools including the University of Notre Dame and North Carolina Central University. “We have a competitive roster,” said UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams. “You can see that in our recruiting classes.”

UVA general manager Tyler Jones highlighted the coaching team’s significant role in this change, emphasizing competition in football and other programs. This season, the Cavaliers are determined to prove critics wrong, having been predicted to finish 14th in the ACC.

UVA will host several notable games this season, including visits from Florida State University and Virginia Tech. Fans can look forward to themed clothing nights, starting with the orange-out on Saturday.

As the kick-off approaches, excitement builds among the players and fans. Morris represents the future for the Cavaliers, eager to begin this new chapter in University of Virginia football.