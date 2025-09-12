Sports
Chanettee Wannasaen Shoots 63 for Two-Stroke Lead at Queen City Championship
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand surged to the top of the leaderboard during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship on Thursday, carding a remarkable 9-under par 63 at TPC River’s Bend.
With a total of seven birdies and an eagle on the par-4 10th, Wannasaen took a commanding two-stroke lead over her nearest competitor, American Gigi Stoll, who finished the round with a score of 65.
“Actually, today I played really good,” said Wannasaen. “After the Women’s British Open, I struggled with my swing, and I couldn’t hit solid shots.” The 21-year-old has previously won two LPGA Tour titles, including the 2023 Portland Classic and the 2024 Dana Open.
Stoll made an impressive showing, converting an eagle on the par-5 11th and reaching as low as seven-under, but a bogey on the 17th hole brought her back to 65. “Playing the par-5s well out here is a big advantage,” Stoll noted.
Several players are closely trailing, including Kim Sei-young and Jenny Bae, who both ended the round at 66. World number two Nelly Korda shot a 67, expressing her satisfaction with the day’s play. “I was hitting good shots and putting well,” Korda said. “It was a rollercoaster round but I stayed patient.”
World number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand opened with a 69, while defending champion Lydia Ko shot a 70. Alison Lee, playing in her first tournament after giving birth in April, finished with a score of 76.
As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen if Wannasaen can maintain her lead and clinch her third LPGA title.
