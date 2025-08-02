P.F. Chang’s Launches Freakier Flavors Menu for New Disney Movie

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — P.F. Chang's has unveiled its new “Freakier Flavors” menu, inspired by the theatrical release of Disney‘s “Freakier Friday” on August 8, 2025. This limited-time menu celebrates the beloved 2003 film, which featured a memorable scene at the fictional House of Chiang’s.

In honor of the sequel, the menu includes various dinner specials, such as the House of Chang’s Spicy Chicken Dinner Special and the Mix It Up Mongolian Beef Life’s A Switch Dinner Special. Each dish is designed to reflect the fun and chaotic essence of the film.

The spicy chicken option comes with P.F. Chang’s signature spicy chicken, white rice, and an egg roll. The Mongolian Beef special consists of beef served with white rice and a house salad. Additionally, diners can customize their meals with the Make Good Choices Dinner Special, allowing them to select their own starter, base, and entrée.

To accompany their meals, customers can enjoy two fruity non-alcoholic refreshers: the Switcheroo Refresher and the Crystal Ball Refresher. These eye-catching drinks feature flavors like mango-orange lemonade and are enhanced with shimmering color-changing elements.

For dessert, guests can treat themselves to the new Pink Slip Ube Cheesecake, named after Anna’s band in the original movie. This dessert features a vanilla cheesecake topped with a creamy ube layer and finished with edible pink glitter.

P.F. Chang’s Chief Marketing Officer Sonika Patel expressed excitement about the collaboration: “With Freakier Friday, we saw the perfect opportunity to make that connection real—turning a fun film moment into a flavorful experience for our guests.” The menu will be available at most P.F. Chang’s locations from July 30 to September 2, 2025.

Customers dining in can also enter a contest to win prizes, including a year of dinner specials and movie tickets. This unique promotion aims to enhance the dining experience while celebrating the upcoming film.