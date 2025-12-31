Business
P.F. Chang’s to Pay $80,000 in Religious Discrimination Settlement
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — P.F. Chang's, a well-known Asian restaurant chain, has agreed to pay $80,000 to settle a religious discrimination claim from a job applicant. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced the settlement on September 15, 2025.
The claim arose from an incident during the interview process in August 2024 at the P.F. Chang’s location in Birmingham. The applicant requested Sundays off to observe his religious beliefs. The EEOC’s investigation found that he was not hired because of this request.
As part of the settlement, P.F. Chang’s has committed to providing back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, and updating its written policies regarding religious accommodations. The restaurant chain is also required to conduct training for employees and managers at the Birmingham location focused on equal employment opportunity rights, particularly concerning religious accommodations.
Bradley Anderson, the director of the EEOC’s Birmingham District Office, praised P.F. Chang’s for its willingness to improve its practices. “This case should serve as a reminder for employers to train supervisors and representatives to recognize requests for religious accommodations,” Anderson stated.
He emphasized that federal law mandates reasonable religious accommodations unless they impose undue hardship on the business.
A spokesperson for P.F. Chang’s has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the settlement.
