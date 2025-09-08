Changan Launches Electric SUV in UK Amid Market Expansion

Chongqing, China – Changan, a major Chinese car manufacturer, has officially entered the UK market with the launch of the Deepal S07, an electric SUV priced at £39,990. The new model, engineered in the UK and designed in Italy, will debut at the first of 20 Changan dealerships this month.

The Deepal S07 is set to be followed later this year by a smaller model, the Deepal S05, which will be revealed at the upcoming Munich Motor Show. Nic Thomas, the UK managing director of Changan and a former Nissan executive, expressed confidence in the British engineering behind the brand’s vehicles. “You will see the difference versus some of the other cars that are coming to market,” Thomas said.

Changan’s origins trace back to the 1860s as a trading arm of the Chinese government. The company shifted to automotive manufacturing in the 1950s and introduced its first own-brand cars in the 1980s. In 2010, Changan established a research and development center in Birmingham to prepare for a global launch.

The engineering team in the UK worked on a complete suspension redesign for the Deepal S07, ensuring it meets local driving standards. They also calibrated the automated driving assistance features. “Our software works really well and has been properly tailored to provide a customer a really usable experience,” Thomas added.

The Deepal S07 features a rear-wheel-drive system with a 215bhp motor and an 80kWh battery, providing an impressive range of 295 miles.