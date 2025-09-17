Changes to Early Park Admission Strategy at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early Park Admission (EPA) at Universal Orlando‘s Epic Universe has become a favored way to gain access to the park an hour before regular guests. Besides helping visitors beat the rush, it allows guests to explore three themed lands before the general public enters the park.

Originally, the recommendation was to start the day at Super Nintendo World; however, after recent experiences, I no longer endorse this strategy. EPA will be available daily at Epic Universe through at least December 31, 2025, and likely beyond.

Guests in Universal on-site hotels can access the park earlier for a quieter start. However, the layout of the Helios Grand Hotel, which overlooks Epic Universe, differs from the main entrance due to having only one bag scanner and two turnstiles, which can slow the entry process. Most guests using EPA head toward Super Nintendo World, which is uncertainly closer to the main entrance than Helios.

During EPA, the accessible lands include Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, and Dark Universe. However, attractions like Mine-Cart Madness in Donkey Kong Country are excluded from EPA. This signifies a major shift, where my earlier advice to rush towards Mine-Cart Madness first has changed.

After battling long security lines in previous visits, I arrived at bag check around 8:35 a.m. to find minimal wait time: a perfect entry point. I recommend arriving between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. Adjust plans during peak periods, as crowds can vary. Despite the initial excitement to reach Super Nintendo World first, I found luck played a larger role than planned strategy.

Upon beginning our entry at around 8:50 a.m., nearly all guests headed to Super Nintendo World. From Helios to the Super Nintendo World portal takes about three minutes of brisk walking. Previously, a bypass entrance existed, aiding speedy access to Super Nintendo World, but now it’s regulated by park officials.

Once in the Super Nintendo World section, the excitement shifted to reality as long lines began to form for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge within minutes. I opted instead for Dark Universe, where my initial attraction choice was Curse of the Werewolf with no wait.

The attraction was shorter than others, and it became clear that focusing on less popular, quicker rides during EPA provided more opportunities to experience different attractions before visitors flooded the park. Visiting Yoshi’s Adventure post-{EPA} with minimal wait before joining the growing lines showcased this strategy.

Overall, while my visit turned chaotic, the initial excitement of entering the park was worth strategic planning with each passing moment. I suggest this approach: prioritize Curse of the Werewolf, explore shorter attractions first, and aim for Mario Kart after crowds settle slightly more.

In summary, taking advantage of the early hour can mean more successful experiences at Big Adventure Highlights, regardless of the destination, even with variations in crowd control and attraction management.