Changes in Weather Forecast Bring Rain and Cooler Temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. – A weak cold front is expected to move inland overnight, bringing lingering showers through the day on Thursday. Today’s warmer temperatures, around 80 degrees, were aided by the absence of morning low clouds.

The National Weather Service predicts approximately 1/4 inch of rain from this front, which might not significantly benefit gardens but serves as a reminder that rain is always a possibility in Portland. Most of this rain is likely to occur before sunrise, making for a drippy morning commute with wet roads but no heavy thunderstorms.

As for the timing, rain showers are expected primarily around sunrise, with sporadic showers possible throughout the day. Coastal areas in northern Oregon and southern Washington may see up to ½ inch of rain. This will help settle the dust but won’t greatly assist lawns, so gardeners are advised to continue their watering routines.

According to weather forecasts, temperatures will remain cool on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies are expected to clear gradually, leading to mostly sunny conditions later in the day. By Friday, temperatures will rise slightly into the low 80s, accompanied by some morning clouds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, strong high pressure is projected to return, triggering another heat surge with temperatures reaching the 90s early next week. Meteorologists are labeling Monday and Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days due to these expected high temperatures. The current forecast does not indicate a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures likely to taper off by mid-next week.

Meanwhile, Oregon is experiencing two large fires with minimal spread, thanks to the cooler weather and rain. This weather pattern is expected to help manage fire conditions during the first week of August.